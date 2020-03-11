Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT), Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)?

The shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on May 10, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $5 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Westport Fuel Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2018. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by Lake Street in its report released on November 15, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Lake Street was of a view that WPRT is Hold in its latest report on October 05, 2017. Oppenheimer thinks that WPRT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.84.

The shares of the company added by 13.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.40 while ending the day at $1.63. During the trading session, a total of 705074.0 shares were traded which represents a -51.65% decline from the average session volume which is 464920.0 shares. WPRT had ended its last session trading at $1.44. WPRT 52-week low price stands at $1.30 while its 52-week high price is $3.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Westport Fuel Systems Inc. generated 37.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -700.0%. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Susquehanna also rated TER as Downgrade on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $55 suggesting that TER could surge by 20.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $55.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.14% to reach $74.25/share. It started the day trading at $59.16 and traded between $55.08 and $59.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TER’s 50-day SMA is 67.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.68. The stock has a high of $81.57 for the year while the low is $38.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.96%, as 11.02M WPRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.27% of Teradyne Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.67, while the P/B ratio is 6.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TER shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -206,182 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,708,281 shares of TER, with a total valuation of $981,778,592. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TER shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $925,932,089 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its Teradyne Inc. shares by 2.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,184,036 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -218,760 shares of Teradyne Inc. which are valued at $480,893,955. In the same vein, Columbia Management Investment Ad… decreased its Teradyne Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 994,254 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,602,622 shares and is now valued at $446,730,069. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Teradyne Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.