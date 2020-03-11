Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)?

The shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $41 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Synovus Financial Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on September 20, 2019, to In-line the SNV stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Hovde Group Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2019. That day the Hovde Group set price target on the stock to $42. Evercore ISI was of a view that SNV is Outperform in its latest report on August 08, 2019. Stephens thinks that SNV is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.24.

The shares of the company added by 11.99% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $23.47 while ending the day at $25.49. During the trading session, a total of 2.29 million shares were traded which represents a -57.06% decline from the average session volume which is 1.46 million shares. SNV had ended its last session trading at $22.76. Synovus Financial Corp. currently has a market cap of $3.91 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.92, with a beta of 1.41. SNV 52-week low price stands at $22.25 while its 52-week high price is $40.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.94 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.26%. Synovus Financial Corp. has the potential to record 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $63. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.99% to reach $65.42/share. It started the day trading at $47.24 and traded between $43.47 and $47.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZS’s 50-day SMA is 55.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.41. The stock has a high of $89.54 for the year while the low is $40.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.87%, as 11.80M SNV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.46% of Zscaler Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZS shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 608,626 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,045,045 shares of ZS, with a total valuation of $314,281,890. Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC meanwhile bought more ZS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $199,989,777 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP increased its Zscaler Inc. shares by 36.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,074,802 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 814,832 shares of Zscaler Inc. which are valued at $159,858,956. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Zscaler Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,511,504 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,815,900 shares and is now valued at $146,398,641. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Zscaler Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.