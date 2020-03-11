Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP), AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)?

The shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $12 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Plains GP Holdings L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on February 06, 2020, to Buy the PAGP stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Goldman was of a view that PAGP is Neutral in its latest report on December 09, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that PAGP is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.08.

The shares of the company added by 11.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.22 while ending the day at $8.94. During the trading session, a total of 7.25 million shares were traded which represents a -138.6% decline from the average session volume which is 3.04 million shares. PAGP had ended its last session trading at $8.05. Plains GP Holdings L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 PAGP 52-week low price stands at $8.04 while its 52-week high price is $25.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Plains GP Holdings L.P. generated 84.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -253.85%. Plains GP Holdings L.P. has the potential to record 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Imperial Capital also rated AMCX as Upgrade on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that AMCX could surge by 31.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.88% to reach $40.76/share. It started the day trading at $28.645 and traded between $26.37 and $27.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMCX’s 50-day SMA is 36.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.34. The stock has a high of $62.32 for the year while the low is $25.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.69%, as 8.21M PAGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.71% of AMC Networks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.19, while the P/B ratio is 2.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 748.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC sold more AMCX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -24.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC selling -1,770,582 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,349,452 shares of AMCX, with a total valuation of $165,833,012. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AMCX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $139,257,859 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its AMC Networks Inc. shares by 0.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,977,034 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -38,118 shares of AMC Networks Inc. which are valued at $123,288,054. In the same vein, AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its AMC Networks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 197,135 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,854,005 shares and is now valued at $88,474,155. Following these latest developments, around 3.98% of AMC Networks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.