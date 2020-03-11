Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN)?

The shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Party City Holdco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on July 24, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Outperform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on March 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. JP Morgan was of a view that PRTY is Neutral in its latest report on March 01, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that PRTY is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.44.

The shares of the company added by 10.16% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.29 while ending the day at $1.41. During the trading session, a total of 3.17 million shares were traded which represents a 8.01% incline from the average session volume which is 3.45 million shares. PRTY had ended its last session trading at $1.28. Party City Holdco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 PRTY 52-week low price stands at $1.27 while its 52-week high price is $9.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Party City Holdco Inc. generated 34.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 485.71%. Party City Holdco Inc. has the potential to record 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) is now rated as Strong Buy. The Benchmark Company also rated AMN as Reiterated on February 14, 2020, with its price target of $78 suggesting that AMN could surge by 14.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $72.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.01% to reach $80.38/share. It started the day trading at $73.48 and traded between $66.26 and $69.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMN’s 50-day SMA is 68.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 59.39. The stock has a high of $80.40 for the year while the low is $45.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -26.26%, as 1.55M PRTY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.53% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.86, while the P/B ratio is 4.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 327.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.79%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AMN shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 325,419 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,986,041 shares of AMN, with a total valuation of $514,172,618. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AMN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $353,991,565 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares by 29.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,766,884 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 407,208 shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. which are valued at $130,042,662. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 33,231 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,462,834 shares and is now valued at $107,664,582. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.