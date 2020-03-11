Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR), Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)?

The shares of Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Longbow in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2019. Longbow wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Meritor Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 01, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $33. Piper Jaffray was of a view that MTOR is Overweight in its latest report on December 08, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that MTOR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 16, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.42.

The shares of the company added by 5.33% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.76 while ending the day at $17.80. During the trading session, a total of 913456.0 shares were traded which represents a 49.53% incline from the average session volume which is 1.81 million shares. MTOR had ended its last session trading at $16.90. Meritor Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.4 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.48, with a beta of 1.92. Meritor Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MTOR 52-week low price stands at $15.05 while its 52-week high price is $27.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Meritor Inc. generated 108.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.83 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.94%. Meritor Inc. has the potential to record 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. BMO Capital Markets also rated ESRT as Downgrade on September 06, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that ESRT could surge by 29.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.25% to reach $16.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.30 and traded between $10.56 and $11.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ESRT’s 50-day SMA is 13.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.07. The stock has a high of $16.23 for the year while the low is $10.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.92%, as 3.16M MTOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.69% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.72, while the P/B ratio is 1.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ESRT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 390,629 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,894,540 shares of ESRT, with a total valuation of $279,566,118. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more ESRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $230,377,224 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares by 0.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,139,988 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -46,471 shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. which are valued at $95,237,860. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 131,431 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,718,418 shares and is now valued at $90,305,491. Following these latest developments, around 0.06% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.