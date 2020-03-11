Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP), Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)?

The shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $66 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Overweight the MMP stock while also putting a $69 price target. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 58. Goldman was of a view that MMP is Buy in its latest report on November 25, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that MMP is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $67.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.43.

The shares of the company added by 15.28% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $39.15 while ending the day at $46.25. During the trading session, a total of 5.24 million shares were traded which represents a -268.91% decline from the average session volume which is 1.42 million shares. MMP had ended its last session trading at $40.12. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. currently has a market cap of $11.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 119.19, with a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 MMP 52-week low price stands at $39.90 while its 52-week high price is $67.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. generated 58.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.08%. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has the potential to record 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Even though the stock has been trading at $74.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.33% to reach $86.16/share. It started the day trading at $79.93 and traded between $75.13 and $79.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EQR’s 50-day SMA is 82.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.39. The stock has a high of $89.55 for the year while the low is $72.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.18%, as 5.10M MMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.39% of Equity Residential shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.79, while the P/B ratio is 2.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EQR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 316,988 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,268,105 shares of EQR, with a total valuation of $3,549,834,686. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EQR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,211,029,689 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Equity Residential shares by 7.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,959,308 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,830,358 shares of Equity Residential which are valued at $1,799,344,031. In the same vein, Norges Bank Investment Management decreased its Equity Residential shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,952,157 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,878,408 shares and is now valued at $1,793,268,441. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Equity Residential stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.