Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)?

The shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Republic Bank, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Underweight the FRC stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $126. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on November 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 125. Maxim Group was of a view that FRC is Buy in its latest report on October 16, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that FRC is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.64.

The shares of the company added by 6.69% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $86.62 while ending the day at $92.13. During the trading session, a total of 5.45 million shares were traded which represents a -390.77% decline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. FRC had ended its last session trading at $86.35. First Republic Bank currently has a market cap of $16.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.35, with a beta of 0.90. FRC 52-week low price stands at $84.90 while its 52-week high price is $122.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.35%. First Republic Bank has the potential to record 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Stephens also rated FMBI as Upgrade on October 08, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that FMBI could surge by 34.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.83% to reach $23.50/share. It started the day trading at $15.57 and traded between $14.54 and $15.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FMBI’s 50-day SMA is 20.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.55. The stock has a high of $23.64 for the year while the low is $14.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.70%, as 3.44M FRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.00% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.45, while the P/B ratio is 0.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 564.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more FMBI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -968,574 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,226,606 shares of FMBI, with a total valuation of $258,212,899. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FMBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $210,251,742 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares by 1.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,308,940 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 139,426 shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $132,657,261. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 39,082 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,038,354 shares and is now valued at $109,596,125. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.