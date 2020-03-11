Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP), PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)?

The shares of Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $23 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Columbia Property Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Neutral the CXP stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $22. JMP Securities was of a view that CXP is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on October 30, 2017. Goldman thinks that CXP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.67.

The shares of the company added by 5.29% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.79 while ending the day at $17.90. During the trading session, a total of 619972.0 shares were traded which represents a 16.92% incline from the average session volume which is 746200.0 shares. CXP had ended its last session trading at $17.00. CXP 52-week low price stands at $16.98 while its 52-week high price is $23.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.76%. Columbia Property Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $133. Even though the stock has been trading at $101.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.98% to reach $130.49/share. It started the day trading at $109.74 and traded between $103.17 and $109.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PYPL’s 50-day SMA is 114.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 109.82. The stock has a high of $124.45 for the year while the low is $94.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.32%, as 12.38M CXP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.12% of PayPal Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 53.01, while the P/B ratio is 7.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.18% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PYPL shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,705,213 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 91,258,276 shares of PYPL, with a total valuation of $9,854,981,225. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more PYPL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,188,261,552 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its PayPal Holdings Inc. shares by 4.25% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 50,231,365 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,228,413 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. which are valued at $5,424,485,106. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its PayPal Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 184,624 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 46,327,303 shares and is now valued at $5,002,885,451. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.