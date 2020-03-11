Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)?

The shares of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cigna Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on October 18, 2019, to Buy the CI stock while also putting a $180 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $188. Bernstein was of a view that CI is Outperform in its latest report on August 06, 2019. UBS thinks that CI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 185.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $252.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.10.

The shares of the company added by 8.90% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $186.03 while ending the day at $197.77. During the trading session, a total of 4.19 million shares were traded which represents a -88.53% decline from the average session volume which is 2.22 million shares. CI had ended its last session trading at $181.60. Cigna Corporation currently has a market cap of $75.62 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.12, with a beta of 0.76. CI 52-week low price stands at $141.95 while its 52-week high price is $224.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.51%. Cigna Corporation has the potential to record 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.01% to reach $6.42/share. It started the day trading at $0.56 and traded between $0.46 and $0.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTOO’s 50-day SMA is 0.9600 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5700. The stock has a high of $3.69 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.43%, as 5.66M CI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.53% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … bought more TTOO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … purchasing 84,185 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,270,641 shares of TTOO, with a total valuation of $2,942,472.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… increased its T2 Biosystems Inc. shares by 10.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,263,591 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 118,549 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. which are valued at $870,614. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its T2 Biosystems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 626 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,020,820 shares and is now valued at $703,345. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.