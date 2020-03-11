Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)?

The shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $127 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chevron Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Scotiabank advised investors in its research note published on January 23, 2020, to Sector Outperform the CVX stock while also putting a $137 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. Piper Jaffray was of a view that CVX is Overweight in its latest report on November 26, 2019. Cowen thinks that CVX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 134.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $127.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.43.

The shares of the company added by 5.34% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $81.04 while ending the day at $84.98. During the trading session, a total of 22.49 million shares were traded which represents a -171.67% decline from the average session volume which is 8.28 million shares. CVX had ended its last session trading at $80.67. Chevron Corporation currently has a market cap of $162.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 57.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.42, with a beta of 1.07. Chevron Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CVX 52-week low price stands at $80.00 while its 52-week high price is $127.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Chevron Corporation generated 5.69 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.71%. Chevron Corporation has the potential to record 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $84. RBC Capital Mkts also rated ALV as Upgrade on December 20, 2019, with its price target of $88 suggesting that ALV could surge by 23.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.46% to reach $81.69/share. It started the day trading at $62.68 and traded between $59.39 and $62.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALV’s 50-day SMA is 75.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.00. The stock has a high of $87.01 for the year while the low is $57.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.69%, as 3.37M CVX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.29% of Autoliv Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.85, while the P/B ratio is 2.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 559.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.86% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cevian Capital AB selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,723,649 shares of ALV, with a total valuation of $381,939,098. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ALV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $155,280,243 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Autoliv Inc. shares by 11.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,165,219 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 216,474 shares of Autoliv Inc. which are valued at $144,485,064. In the same vein, AMF Fonder AB increased its Autoliv Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 258,789 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,830,275 shares and is now valued at $122,134,251. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Autoliv Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.