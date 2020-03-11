Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR), Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.25.

The shares of the company added by 19.12% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.99 while ending the day at $6.79. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a -124.5% decline from the average session volume which is 488460.0 shares. EBR had ended its last session trading at $5.70. EBR 52-week low price stands at $5.70 while its 52-week high price is $11.66.

The Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras generated 889.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Stephens also rated COLB as Initiated on March 07, 2019, with its price target of $39 suggesting that COLB could surge by 29.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.49% to reach $42.60/share. It started the day trading at $29.98 and traded between $28.075 and $29.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COLB’s 50-day SMA is 38.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.18. The stock has a high of $41.17 for the year while the low is $27.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.13%, as 2.13M EBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.51% of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 312.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more COLB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -38,760 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,099,882 shares of COLB, with a total valuation of $335,316,082. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more COLB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $256,213,430 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Columbia Banking System Inc. shares by 0.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,325,116 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,093 shares of Columbia Banking System Inc. which are valued at $143,593,851. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Columbia Banking System Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 98,005 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,253,109 shares and is now valued at $108,003,219. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Columbia Banking System Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.