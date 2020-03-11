Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG), Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)?

The shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $22 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pure Storage Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Outperform the PSTG stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on October 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Goldman was of a view that PSTG is Buy in its latest report on October 10, 2019. Cross Research thinks that PSTG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.99.

The shares of the company added by 6.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $13.47 while ending the day at $14.47. During the trading session, a total of 3.39 million shares were traded which represents a -4.32% decline from the average session volume which is 3.25 million shares. PSTG had ended its last session trading at $13.62. Pure Storage Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 PSTG 52-week low price stands at $12.68 while its 52-week high price is $23.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pure Storage Inc. generated 304.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1950.0%. Pure Storage Inc. has the potential to record -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at MKM Partners published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is now rated as Neutral. SunTrust also rated CRK as Initiated on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that CRK could surge by 25.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.89% to reach $7.29/share. It started the day trading at $5.40 and traded between $4.57 and $5.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRK’s 50-day SMA is 6.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.48. The stock has a high of $10.70 for the year while the low is $4.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.70%, as 2.62M PSTG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.19% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.47, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 451.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CRK shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 80,659 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,067,333 shares of CRK, with a total valuation of $6,393,325. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc… meanwhile bought more CRK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,035,732 worth of shares.

Similarly, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its Comstock Resources Inc. shares by 3.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 405,371 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,664 shares of Comstock Resources Inc. which are valued at $2,428,172. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Comstock Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,912 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 308,903 shares and is now valued at $1,850,329. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Comstock Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.