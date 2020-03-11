Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM), Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)?

The shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on June 28, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PAVmed Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 169.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.02% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.14 while ending the day at $2.18. During the trading session, a total of 1.34 million shares were traded which represents a -9.34% decline from the average session volume which is 1.23 million shares. PAVM had ended its last session trading at $2.45. PAVM 52-week low price stands at $0.81 while its 52-week high price is $3.45.

The PAVmed Inc. generated 4.1 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $120. Even though the stock has been trading at $97.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.39% to reach $121.60/share. It started the day trading at $102.84 and traded between $94.91 and $102.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LDOS’s 50-day SMA is 105.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 89.72. The stock has a high of $125.84 for the year while the low is $62.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.54%, as 3.26M PAVM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.65% of Leidos Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.27, while the P/B ratio is 4.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 991.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LDOS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 114,871 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,597,618 shares of LDOS, with a total valuation of $1,601,095,488. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LDOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $685,133,319 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Leidos Holdings Inc. shares by 8.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,745,363 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 456,316 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc. which are valued at $589,761,512. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Leidos Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 20,593 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,592,664 shares and is now valued at $574,086,960. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Leidos Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.