Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA), Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)?

The shares of Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $68 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Papa John’s International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on January 10, 2020, to Neutral the PZZA stock while also putting a $67 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $59. Jefferies was of a view that PZZA is Hold in its latest report on November 04, 2019. CL King thinks that PZZA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.43.

The shares of the company added by 5.67% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $54.42 while ending the day at $57.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a -45.99% decline from the average session volume which is 707520.0 shares. PZZA had ended its last session trading at $54.18. PZZA 52-week low price stands at $41.52 while its 52-week high price is $70.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Papa John’s International Inc. generated 27.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.22%. Papa John’s International Inc. has the potential to record 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is now rated as Sector Weight. Wells Fargo also rated TDOC as Downgrade on February 12, 2020, with its price target of $105 suggesting that TDOC could down by -18.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $133.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.38% to reach $123.25/share. It started the day trading at $150.97 and traded between $127.5607 and $146.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TDOC’s 50-day SMA is 106.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 78.14. The stock has a high of $148.00 for the year while the low is $48.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.90%, as 15.65M PZZA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.77% of Teladoc Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 82.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 132.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TDOC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 62,779 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,512,012 shares of TDOC, with a total valuation of $813,741,020. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more TDOC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $716,298,586 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Teladoc Health Inc. shares by 1.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,772,806 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 52,676 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. which are valued at $596,409,838. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Teladoc Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 872,815 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,585,625 shares and is now valued at $448,059,700. Following these latest developments, around 1.15% of Teladoc Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.