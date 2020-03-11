Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)?

The shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Atlantic Equities in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $340 price target. Atlantic Equities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MSCI Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Atlantic Equities advised investors in its research note published on September 25, 2019, to Neutral the MSCI stock while also putting a $235 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on July 08, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $258. The stock was given Neutral rating by Buckingham Research in its report released on January 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 171. Barclays was of a view that MSCI is Overweight in its latest report on December 07, 2018. UBS thinks that MSCI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 04, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 125.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $324.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.82.

The shares of the company added by 6.46% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $258.57 while ending the day at $274.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a -190.53% decline from the average session volume which is 546270.0 shares. MSCI had ended its last session trading at $257.85. MSCI Inc. currently has a market cap of $24.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 41.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.16, with a beta of 1.12. MSCI 52-week low price stands at $182.64 while its 52-week high price is $335.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MSCI Inc. generated 1.51 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.19%. MSCI Inc. has the potential to record 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Maxim Group also rated AVID as Initiated on May 01, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that AVID could surge by 31.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 21.46% to reach $10.83/share. It started the day trading at $7.90 and traded between $6.77 and $7.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVID’s 50-day SMA is 8.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.85. The stock has a high of $10.79 for the year while the low is $4.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.38%, as 2.71M MSCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.71% of Avid Technology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 223.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.86% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.69% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AVID shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,350,855 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its Avid Technology Inc. shares by 0.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,092,052 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,400 shares of Avid Technology Inc. which are valued at $15,460,264. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Avid Technology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,980 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,900,670 shares and is now valued at $14,045,951. Following these latest developments, around 4.10% of Avid Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.