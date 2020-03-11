Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV), The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)?

The shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $190 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IQVIA Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Overweight the IQV stock while also putting a $180 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $185. Wolfe Research was of a view that IQV is Outperform in its latest report on November 14, 2019. Mizuho thinks that IQV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 175.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $186.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.10.

The shares of the company added by 5.50% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $122.77 while ending the day at $130.82. During the trading session, a total of 2.66 million shares were traded which represents a -76.32% decline from the average session volume which is 1.51 million shares. IQV had ended its last session trading at $124.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $25.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 137.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.44, with a beta of 0.95. IQVIA Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 IQV 52-week low price stands at $122.97 while its 52-week high price is $169.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The IQVIA Holdings Inc. generated 837.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.67%. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is now rated as Overweight. Pivotal Research Group also rated TTD as Reiterated on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $300 suggesting that TTD could surge by 18.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $216.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.85% to reach $287.61/share. It started the day trading at $236.37 and traded between $211.22 and $235.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTD’s 50-day SMA is 280.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 243.15. The stock has a high of $323.78 for the year while the low is $173.60. At the moment, only 15.35% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 104.25, while the P/B ratio is 17.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TTD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 104,390 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,630,278 shares of TTD, with a total valuation of $1,042,797,356. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more TTD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $800,601,656 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its The Trade Desk Inc. shares by 90.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,679,581 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,269,970 shares of The Trade Desk Inc. which are valued at $769,709,642. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Trade Desk Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 54,909 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,711,636 shares and is now valued at $491,667,441. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of The Trade Desk Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.