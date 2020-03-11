Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)?

The shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $70 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on January 24, 2020, to Market Perform the INTC stock while also putting a $64 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $59. The stock was given Buy rating by Cascend Securities in its report released on January 22, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. Jefferies was of a view that INTC is Hold in its latest report on January 21, 2020. Cowen thinks that INTC is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 21, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 8 have recommended investors to sell it, 19 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $66.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.24.

The shares of the company added by 6.16% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $50.43 while ending the day at $53.98. During the trading session, a total of 36.46 million shares were traded which represents a -45.67% decline from the average session volume which is 25.03 million shares. INTC had ended its last session trading at $50.85. Intel Corporation currently has a market cap of $235.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.26, with a beta of 0.96. Intel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 INTC 52-week low price stands at $42.86 while its 52-week high price is $69.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Intel Corporation generated 4.19 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 41.45%. Intel Corporation has the potential to record 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.44/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.64% to reach $18.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.5475 and traded between $0.44 and $0.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRPX’s 50-day SMA is 0.6500 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8800. The stock has a high of $4.69 for the year while the low is $0.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 84677.52 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -69.30%, as 25,996 INTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.45% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 208.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.08% over the last six months.

UBS Securities LLC meanwhile bought more TRPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $945 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares by 35.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,503 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -837 shares of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. which are valued at $752. Following these latest developments, around 9.73% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.