Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW), Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)?

The shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on September 23, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $144 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Illinois Tool Works Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 26, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $144. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on February 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 124. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ITW is Underperform in its latest report on February 05, 2019. Citigroup thinks that ITW is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.06.

The shares of the company added by 6.54% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $154.86 while ending the day at $164.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.96 million shares were traded which represents a -44.94% decline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. ITW had ended its last session trading at $154.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. currently has a market cap of $53.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.46, with a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 ITW 52-week low price stands at $136.92 while its 52-week high price is $190.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Illinois Tool Works Inc. generated 1.98 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.72%. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has the potential to record 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. SunTrust also rated CLR as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that CLR could surge by 75.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 33.19% to reach $38.84/share. It started the day trading at $9.43 and traded between $7.06 and $9.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLR’s 50-day SMA is 27.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.84. The stock has a high of $52.03 for the year while the low is $7.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.60%, as 5.72M ITW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.00% of Continental Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.51, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -46.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CLR shares, increasing its portfolio by 40.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 3,266,194 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,384,017 shares of CLR, with a total valuation of $215,727,122. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CLR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $139,977,491 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Continental Resources Inc. shares by 16.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,213,390 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 600,633 shares of Continental Resources Inc. which are valued at $79,843,741. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its Continental Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 219,212 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,205,111 shares and is now valued at $79,686,853. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Continental Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.