Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI), Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)?

The shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 18, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Element Solutions Inc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on February 11, 2019, to Equal Weight the ESI stock while also putting a $13 price target.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.47.

The shares of the company added by 5.79% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.16 while ending the day at $9.14. During the trading session, a total of 3.47 million shares were traded which represents a -54.21% decline from the average session volume which is 2.25 million shares. ESI had ended its last session trading at $8.64. Element Solutions Inc currently has a market cap of $2.4 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.70, with a beta of 1.94. Element Solutions Inc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 ESI 52-week low price stands at $8.34 while its 52-week high price is $12.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Element Solutions Inc generated 190.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.09%. Element Solutions Inc has the potential to record 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.09% to reach $38.83/share. It started the day trading at $35.64 and traded between $33.16 and $35.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCCO’s 50-day SMA is 39.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.73. The stock has a high of $44.82 for the year while the low is $29.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.41%, as 5.54M ESI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.77% of Southern Copper Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.34, while the P/B ratio is 4.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 816.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more SCCO shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 365,326 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,808,925 shares of SCCO, with a total valuation of $229,120,326. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SCCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $139,435,303 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Southern Copper Corporation shares by 0.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,701,868 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 25,097 shares of Southern Copper Corporation which are valued at $124,567,858. In the same vein, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its Southern Copper Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 408,493 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,628,874 shares and is now valued at $122,111,610. Following these latest developments, around 89.37% of Southern Copper Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.