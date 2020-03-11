Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)?

The shares of Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Anthem Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on May 10, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $325. The stock was given Overweight rating by Stephens in its report released on January 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 350. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ANTM is Outperform in its latest report on January 31, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that ANTM is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 391.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $345.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.34.

The shares of the company added by 6.02% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $273.00 while ending the day at $286.05. During the trading session, a total of 2.61 million shares were traded which represents a -48.32% decline from the average session volume which is 1.76 million shares. ANTM had ended its last session trading at $269.82. Anthem Inc. currently has a market cap of $73.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.95, with a beta of 0.82. ANTM 52-week low price stands at $227.16 while its 52-week high price is $312.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.88 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Anthem Inc. generated 4.94 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -55.41%. Anthem Inc. has the potential to record 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is now rated as Neutral. Susquehanna also rated CTVA as Downgrade on February 05, 2020, with its price target of $34 suggesting that CTVA could surge by 18.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.07/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.31% to reach $31.65/share. It started the day trading at $25.99 and traded between $23.88 and $25.91 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $32.78 for the year while the low is $22.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.69%, as 11.13M ANTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.90% of Corteva Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CTVA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 670,511 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 73,737,027 shares of CTVA, with a total valuation of $2,005,647,134. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more CTVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,202,846,016 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Corteva Inc. shares by 1.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 35,906,602 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 591,779 shares of Corteva Inc. which are valued at $976,659,574. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… increased its Corteva Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,616,097 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 22,504,735 shares and is now valued at $612,128,792. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Corteva Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.