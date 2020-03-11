Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE), Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)?

The shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $190 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Overweight the ARE stock while also putting a $169 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $165. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ARE is Top Pick in its latest report on December 14, 2018. Citigroup thinks that ARE is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.25.

The shares of the company added by 5.95% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $147.97 while ending the day at $157.12. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a -23.57% decline from the average session volume which is 927980.0 shares. ARE had ended its last session trading at $148.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. currently has a market cap of $19.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 50.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 507.33, with a beta of 0.84. ARE 52-week low price stands at $136.15 while its 52-week high price is $175.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.77 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.39%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. has the potential to record 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.81% to reach $7.45/share. It started the day trading at $5.385 and traded between $4.90 and $5.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TGS’s 50-day SMA is 6.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.16. The stock has a high of $16.07 for the year while the low is $4.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.08%, as 1.33M ARE shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.48, while the P/B ratio is 1.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 536.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Oaktree Capital Management LP bought more TGS shares, increasing its portfolio by 49.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Oaktree Capital Management LP purchasing 620,237 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,874,729 shares of TGS, with a total valuation of $10,517,230. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TGS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,801,894 worth of shares.

Similarly, VR Advisory Services (USA) LLC decreased its Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 627,864 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. which are valued at $3,522,317. In the same vein, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, … decreased its Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 193,608 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 411,591 shares and is now valued at $2,309,026. Following these latest developments, around 51.00% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.