Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)?

The shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Societe Generale in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. Societe Generale wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Accenture plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Atlantic Equities advised investors in its research note published on February 19, 2020, to Overweight the ACN stock while also putting a $246 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $240. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ACN is Underperform in its latest report on January 07, 2020. Wolfe Research thinks that ACN is worth Peer Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $222.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.36.

The shares of the company added by 6.37% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $166.04 while ending the day at $174.56. During the trading session, a total of 4.33 million shares were traded which represents a -84.85% decline from the average session volume which is 2.34 million shares. ACN had ended its last session trading at $164.11. Accenture plc currently has a market cap of $117.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.63, with a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 ACN 52-week low price stands at $160.10 while its 52-week high price is $216.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Accenture plc generated 5.81 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.22%. Accenture plc has the potential to record 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on September 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.05. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.37% to reach $5.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.2979 and traded between $0.25 and $0.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KMPH’s 50-day SMA is 0.3900 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8100. The stock has a high of $2.32 for the year while the low is $0.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1005420.24 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -59.19%, as 410,312 ACN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.19% of KemPharm Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.47% over the last six months.

This move now sees The DSC Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,095,914 shares of KMPH, with a total valuation of $1,241,062.

Similarly, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its KemPharm Inc. shares by 4.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 578,002 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 25,127 shares of KemPharm Inc. which are valued at $175,135. In the same vein, Deerfield Management Company LP increased its KemPharm Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 174,412 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 517,692 shares and is now valued at $156,861. Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of KemPharm Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.