Is It Crazy To Buy VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) And Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS)

The shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on June 27, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on February 08, 2018, to Buy the VTGN stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on March 28, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $4.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.41.

The shares of the company added by 30.87% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.45 while ending the day at $0.55. During the trading session, a total of 535915.0 shares were traded which represents a 26.54% incline from the average session volume which is 729550.0 shares. VTGN had ended its last session trading at $0.42. VTGN 52-week low price stands at $0.29 while its 52-week high price is $1.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. generated 1.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on August 14, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.69% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.27 and traded between $1.98 and $2.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EROS’s 50-day SMA is 3.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.57. The stock has a high of $10.69 for the year while the low is $1.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.24%, as 14.37M VTGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.22% of Eros International Plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.54% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Paradice Investment Management LL… sold more EROS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Paradice Investment Management LL… selling -49,325 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,998,740 shares of EROS, with a total valuation of $13,857,089. Jeereddi Investments LP meanwhile bought more EROS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,167,813 worth of shares.

Similarly, Shah Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Eros International Plc shares by 13.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,221,772 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -516,700 shares of Eros International Plc which are valued at $7,442,293. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Eros International Plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,001 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,174,521 shares and is now valued at $7,333,144. Following these latest developments, around 7.89% of Eros International Plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.