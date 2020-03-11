Is It Crazy To Buy United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) And Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

The shares of United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $6 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Natural Foods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on October 03, 2019, to Sell the UNFI stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Sell rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on June 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that UNFI is Sell in its latest report on March 07, 2019. Pivotal Research Group thinks that UNFI is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 11, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.31.

The shares of the company added by 21.29% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.77 while ending the day at $6.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.79 million shares were traded which represents a -32.31% decline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. UNFI had ended its last session trading at $5.59. United Natural Foods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 UNFI 52-week low price stands at $5.00 while its 52-week high price is $14.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The United Natural Foods Inc. generated 39.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -266.67%. United Natural Foods Inc. has the potential to record 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.59% to reach $21.86/share. It started the day trading at $16.18 and traded between $14.95 and $16.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CWK’s 50-day SMA is 19.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.50. The stock has a high of $20.80 for the year while the low is $14.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.85%, as 7.44M UNFI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.31% of Cushman & Wakefield plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 782.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.04% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Pacific Alliance Investment Manag… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,134,892 shares of CWK, with a total valuation of $857,383,685. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more CWK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $312,389,039 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Bo… decreased its Cushman & Wakefield plc shares by 8.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,634,825 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,325,452 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc which are valued at $266,207,467. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Cushman & Wakefield plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 915,020 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,592,240 shares and is now valued at $247,242,846. Following these latest developments, around 28.50% of Cushman & Wakefield plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.