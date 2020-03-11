Is It Crazy To Buy Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) And Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

The shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $105 price target. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oshkosh Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Neutral the OSK stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on October 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 101. JP Morgan was of a view that OSK is Overweight in its latest report on September 11, 2019. Dougherty & Company thinks that OSK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.13.

The shares of the company added by 5.31% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $60.18 while ending the day at $66.00. During the trading session, a total of 870132.0 shares were traded which represents a -21.11% decline from the average session volume which is 718490.0 shares. OSK had ended its last session trading at $62.67. Oshkosh Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.74, with a beta of 1.96. Oshkosh Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 OSK 52-week low price stands at $62.50 while its 52-week high price is $95.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Oshkosh Corporation generated 264.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -65.45%. Oshkosh Corporation has the potential to record 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on January 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.19% to reach $43.00/share. It started the day trading at $37.53 and traded between $34.71 and $37.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBH’s 50-day SMA is 40.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.86. The stock has a high of $46.12 for the year while the low is $26.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.63%, as 7.36M OSK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.95% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 393.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 20.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PBH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -18,211 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,786,571 shares of PBH, with a total valuation of $216,186,293. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PBH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $181,372,190 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares by 4.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,864,098 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -181,118 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. which are valued at $144,362,701. In the same vein, Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 220,480 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,375,405 shares and is now valued at $88,745,131. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.