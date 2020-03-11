Is It Crazy To Buy International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) And Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

The shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $32.50 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of International Seaways Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on October 11, 2019, to Buy the INSW stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $21.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on October 01, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. JP Morgan was of a view that INSW is Overweight in its latest report on June 13, 2017. Seaport Global Securities thinks that INSW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.21.

The shares of the company added by 10.83% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.35 while ending the day at $22.10. During the trading session, a total of 928129.0 shares were traded which represents a -140.7% decline from the average session volume which is 385600.0 shares. INSW had ended its last session trading at $19.94. International Seaways Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 INSW 52-week low price stands at $15.15 while its 52-week high price is $31.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The International Seaways Inc. generated 89.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 71.97%. International Seaways Inc. has the potential to record 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Guggenheim also rated CNSL as Downgrade on April 26, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that CNSL could down by -8.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.84% to reach $5.63/share. It started the day trading at $6.09 and traded between $5.59 and $6.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNSL’s 50-day SMA is 5.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.53. The stock has a high of $12.10 for the year while the low is $3.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.26%, as 9.02M INSW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.12% of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 949.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 57.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CNSL shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 421,639 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,092,866 shares of CNSL, with a total valuation of $68,997,627. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CNSL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,918,785 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. shares by 3.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,019,514 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 147,229 shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. which are valued at $31,221,377. In the same vein, Private Management Group, Inc. increased its Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 686,509 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,666,300 shares and is now valued at $29,024,386. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.