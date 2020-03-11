Is It Crazy To Buy Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) And Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

The shares of Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on January 28, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $295 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Essex Property Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Sector Perform the ESS stock while also putting a $315 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on November 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 341. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that ESS is Buy in its latest report on November 18, 2019. Goldman thinks that ESS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 355.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.17.

The shares of the company added by 5.34% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $280.01 while ending the day at $294.16. During the trading session, a total of 786118.0 shares were traded which represents a -65.37% decline from the average session volume which is 475380.0 shares. ESS had ended its last session trading at $279.24. Essex Property Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $19.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 44.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.59, with a beta of 0.45. ESS 52-week low price stands at $271.58 while its 52-week high price is $334.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.38%. Essex Property Trust Inc. has the potential to record 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $168. Wolfe Research also rated EEFT as Initiated on July 31, 2019, with its price target of $200 suggesting that EEFT could surge by 41.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $97.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.43% to reach $180.25/share. It started the day trading at $106.42 and traded between $98.01 and $106.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EEFT’s 50-day SMA is 148.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 152.57. The stock has a high of $171.25 for the year while the low is $97.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 43.41%, as 1.10M ESS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.50% of Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.40, while the P/B ratio is 3.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 561.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EEFT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 42,988 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,005,127 shares of EEFT, with a total valuation of $620,835,953. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more EEFT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $400,472,443 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wells Capital Management, Inc. increased its Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares by 3.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,408,822 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 84,758 shares of Euronet Worldwide Inc. which are valued at $298,790,281. In the same vein, Ivy Investment Management Co. increased its Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 573,439 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,407,526 shares and is now valued at $298,629,525. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Euronet Worldwide Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.