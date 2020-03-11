Is It Crazy To Buy DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) And Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

The shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $51 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on February 19, 2020, to Buy the XRAY stock while also putting a $66 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. Evercore ISI was of a view that XRAY is In-line in its latest report on July 26, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that XRAY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 57.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.22.

The shares of the company added by 5.25% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $42.00 while ending the day at $44.33. During the trading session, a total of 2.53 million shares were traded which represents a -72.3% decline from the average session volume which is 1.47 million shares. XRAY had ended its last session trading at $42.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 37.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.01, with a beta of 0.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 XRAY 52-week low price stands at $41.87 while its 52-week high price is $60.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. generated 404.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.88%. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has the potential to record 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $200. Even though the stock has been trading at $147.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.94% to reach $205.89/share. It started the day trading at $158.86 and traded between $148.28 and $158.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OLED’s 50-day SMA is 187.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 189.18. The stock has a high of $230.32 for the year while the low is $141.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.53%, as 1.29M XRAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.26% of Universal Display Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 54.39, while the P/B ratio is 9.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 641.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more OLED shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 27,487 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,949,732 shares of OLED, with a total valuation of $627,177,944. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OLED shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $567,954,514 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Universal Display Corporation shares by 13.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,328,258 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -502,387 shares of Universal Display Corporation which are valued at $528,494,088. In the same vein, Ivy Investment Management Co. decreased its Universal Display Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 595,035 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,100,009 shares and is now valued at $333,460,429. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Universal Display Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.