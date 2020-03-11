Is It Crazy To Buy Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) And Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

The shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $86 price target. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Crane Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Buy the CR stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Vertical Research Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on October 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 85. Buckingham Research was of a view that CR is Neutral in its latest report on October 30, 2019. William Blair thinks that CR is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $96.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.76.

The shares of the company added by 5.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $58.6106 while ending the day at $61.59. During the trading session, a total of 682358.0 shares were traded which represents a -135.67% decline from the average session volume which is 289540.0 shares. CR had ended its last session trading at $58.44. Crane Co. currently has a market cap of $3.71 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.14, with a beta of 1.50. Crane Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CR 52-week low price stands at $57.71 while its 52-week high price is $91.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Crane Co. generated 393.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.23%. Crane Co. has the potential to record 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) is now rated as Buy. Oppenheimer also rated CRBP as Initiated on March 20, 2019, with its price target of $28 suggesting that CRBP could surge by 80.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.59% to reach $23.80/share. It started the day trading at $4.565 and traded between $4.18 and $4.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRBP’s 50-day SMA is 5.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.71. The stock has a high of $8.09 for the year while the low is $4.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.57%, as 14.73M CR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.93% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 897.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC sold more CRBP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -16.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC selling -1,109,718 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,779,642 shares of CRBP, with a total valuation of $27,395,503. Knoll Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more CRBP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,917,424 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares by 1.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,316,332 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 56,245 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. which are valued at $20,459,414. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 82,794 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,104,577 shares and is now valued at $14,715,695. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.