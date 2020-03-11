Is It Crazy To Buy Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) And Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD)

The shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on September 24, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Altra Industrial Motion Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sidoti advised investors in its research note published on August 30, 2018, to Buy the AIMC stock while also putting a $51 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on August 30, 2018. Sidoti was of a view that AIMC is Neutral in its latest report on October 04, 2017. Robert W. Baird thinks that AIMC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 22, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $49.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.60.

The shares of the company added by 9.64% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $21.70 while ending the day at $23.77. During the trading session, a total of 729513.0 shares were traded which represents a -122.48% decline from the average session volume which is 327900.0 shares. AIMC had ended its last session trading at $21.68. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. currently has a market cap of $1.62 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.80, with a beta of 1.76. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 AIMC 52-week low price stands at $21.33 while its 52-week high price is $38.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.66 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Altra Industrial Motion Corp. generated 167.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.21%. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has the potential to record 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on August 08, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. DA Davidson also rated GLDD as Reiterated on August 05, 2016, with its price target of $4 suggesting that GLDD could surge by 42.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.78% to reach $14.90/share. It started the day trading at $9.40 and traded between $8.30 and $8.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLDD’s 50-day SMA is 10.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.65. The stock has a high of $11.96 for the year while the low is $8.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.35%, as 2.29M AIMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.96% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.00, while the P/B ratio is 1.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 349.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more GLDD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -100,365 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,047,688 shares of GLDD, with a total valuation of $48,962,574. Jennison Associates LLC meanwhile bought more GLDD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,292,663 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation shares by 0.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,027,466 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 27,661 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation which are valued at $39,066,420. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 143,911 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,168,872 shares and is now valued at $30,738,058. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.