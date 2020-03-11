Is A Downturn Overdue? Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST), National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)?

The shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on May 31, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Twist Bioscience Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2018, to Neutral the TWST stock while also putting a $27 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.22% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $29.38 while ending the day at $30.71. During the trading session, a total of 635882.0 shares were traded which represents a -8.2% decline from the average session volume which is 587690.0 shares. TWST had ended its last session trading at $33.46. Twist Bioscience Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 TWST 52-week low price stands at $20.05 while its 52-week high price is $35.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Twist Bioscience Corporation generated 26.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.0%. Twist Bioscience Corporation has the potential to record -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Imperial Capital also rated FIZZ as Reiterated on July 01, 2019, with its price target of $65 suggesting that FIZZ could down by -14.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.48% to reach $40.33/share. It started the day trading at $46.38 and traded between $40.69 and $46.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FIZZ’s 50-day SMA is 45.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.45. The stock has a high of $61.01 for the year while the low is $35.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.21%, as 7.29M TWST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 63.00% of National Beverage Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.35, while the P/B ratio is 5.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 350.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 20.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.48% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more FIZZ shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -179,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,687,600 shares of FIZZ, with a total valuation of $113,658,604. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FIZZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $74,510,878 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its National Beverage Corp. shares by 62.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,676,999 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 644,842 shares of National Beverage Corp. which are valued at $70,920,288. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its National Beverage Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,746 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,282,017 shares and is now valued at $54,216,499. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of National Beverage Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.