Is A Downturn Overdue? The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)?

The shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 06, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $143 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Walt Disney Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Consumer Edge Research advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Overweight the DIS stock while also putting a $175 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $143. The stock was given Buy rating by Rosenblatt in its report released on November 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 175. JP Morgan was of a view that DIS is Overweight in its latest report on November 14, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that DIS is worth In-line rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 141.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 20 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $158.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.27.

The shares of the company added by 6.81% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $102.43 while ending the day at $111.46. During the trading session, a total of 23.49 million shares were traded which represents a -94.44% decline from the average session volume which is 12.08 million shares. DIS had ended its last session trading at $104.35. The Walt Disney Company currently has a market cap of $201.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.96, with a beta of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 DIS 52-week low price stands at $104.28 while its 52-week high price is $153.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Walt Disney Company generated 6.83 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.23%. The Walt Disney Company has the potential to record 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $72.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.87% to reach $85.94/share. It started the day trading at $76.72 and traded between $72.39 and $76.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAYX’s 50-day SMA is 85.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.46. The stock has a high of $90.54 for the year while the low is $69.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.06%, as 8.20M DIS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.70% of Paychex Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.72, while the P/B ratio is 10.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PAYX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 269,149 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,441,878 shares of PAYX, with a total valuation of $2,048,716,707. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PAYX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,894,783,860 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Paychex Inc. shares by 0.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,298,785 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 117,610 shares of Paychex Inc. which are valued at $1,107,869,862. In the same vein, Managed Account Advisors LLC increased its Paychex Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 210,179 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,102,249 shares and is now valued at $550,282,253. Following these latest developments, around 10.60% of Paychex Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.