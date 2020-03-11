Is A Downturn Overdue? National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV), Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)?

The shares of National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Oilwell Varco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $27. Cowen was of a view that NOV is Market Perform in its latest report on November 05, 2019. Goldman thinks that NOV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.54.

The shares of the company added by 8.53% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.89 while ending the day at $12.09. During the trading session, a total of 7.14 million shares were traded which represents a -113.81% decline from the average session volume which is 3.34 million shares. NOV had ended its last session trading at $11.14. National Oilwell Varco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 NOV 52-week low price stands at $11.02 while its 52-week high price is $29.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The National Oilwell Varco Inc. generated 1.17 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 253.85%. National Oilwell Varco Inc. has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on September 02, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. UBS also rated GLRE as Reiterated on October 22, 2013, with its price target of $34 suggesting that GLRE could down by -626.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.85% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.15 and traded between $7.15 and $7.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLRE’s 50-day SMA is 9.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.69. The stock has a high of $12.60 for the year while the low is $7.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.34%, as 1.55M NOV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.08% of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 261.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GLRE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 24,031 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,121,472 shares of GLRE, with a total valuation of $17,905,224. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more GLRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,413,526 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. shares by 27.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,913,839 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -717,936 shares of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. which are valued at $16,152,801. In the same vein, Davis Selected Advisers LP decreased its Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 68,812 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,860,842 shares and is now valued at $15,705,506. Following these latest developments, around 10.02% of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.