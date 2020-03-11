Is A Downturn Overdue? Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)?

The shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Harley-Davidson Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2019, to Underweight the HOG stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2019. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $33. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on April 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Wells Fargo was of a view that HOG is Market Perform in its latest report on April 08, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that HOG is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 19, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $35.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.61.

The shares of the company added by 7.44% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $22.5301 while ending the day at $25.28. During the trading session, a total of 2.31 million shares were traded which represents a -27.53% decline from the average session volume which is 1.81 million shares. HOG had ended its last session trading at $23.53. Harley-Davidson Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.46, with a beta of 1.13. Harley-Davidson Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HOG 52-week low price stands at $22.85 while its 52-week high price is $41.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Harley-Davidson Inc. generated 898.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -390.0%. Harley-Davidson Inc. has the potential to record 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $168. Goldman also rated ZBH as Initiated on February 13, 2020, with its price target of $177 suggesting that ZBH could surge by 31.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $111.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.34% to reach $172.85/share. It started the day trading at $118.64 and traded between $110.09 and $118.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZBH’s 50-day SMA is 148.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 137.53. The stock has a high of $161.11 for the year while the low is $111.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.13%, as 2.07M HOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.97% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.63, while the P/B ratio is 1.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZBH shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 292,620 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,617,062 shares of ZBH, with a total valuation of $2,126,262,991. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ZBH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,479,015,150 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares by 3.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,689,554 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -362,108 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. which are valued at $1,455,382,777. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 194,976 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,499,826 shares and is now valued at $1,157,251,310. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.