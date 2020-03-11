Is A Downturn Overdue? Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE), CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL)?

The shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $138 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Haemonetics Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barrington Research advised investors in its research note published on August 07, 2019, to Outperform the HAE stock while also putting a $139 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $110. The stock was given Outperform rating by Barrington Research in its report released on May 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 116. Barrington Research was of a view that HAE is Outperform in its latest report on August 09, 2018. Barrington Research thinks that HAE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 71.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $145.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.19.

The shares of the company added by 7.03% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $97.93 while ending the day at $103.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -129.75% decline from the average session volume which is 471530.0 shares. HAE had ended its last session trading at $97.13. Haemonetics Corporation currently has a market cap of $5.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 67.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.65, with a beta of 0.65. Haemonetics Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 HAE 52-week low price stands at $80.24 while its 52-week high price is $140.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.94 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Haemonetics Corporation generated 126.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.11%. Haemonetics Corporation has the potential to record 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on May 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.01% to reach $1.06/share. It started the day trading at $0.474 and traded between $0.41 and $0.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBL’s 50-day SMA is 0.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.06. The stock has a high of $2.02 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 44.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.60%, as 46.59M HAE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 28.49% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 24.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CBL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 432,719 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,054,966 shares of CBL, with a total valuation of $13,304,187. Luxor Capital Group LP meanwhile bought more CBL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,956,258 worth of shares.

Similarly, Contrarius Investment Management … increased its CBL & Associates Properties Inc. shares by 0.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,460,586 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 45,538 shares of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. which are valued at $4,492,571. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CBL & Associates Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 164,261 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,460,652 shares and is now valued at $4,492,606. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.