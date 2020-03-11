Is A Downturn Overdue? Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV), Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)?

The shares of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grupo Televisa S.A.B., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2018. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $18. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TV is Equal-Weight in its latest report on August 10, 2017. HSBC Securities thinks that TV is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.25.

The shares of the company added by 7.27% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.22 while ending the day at $7.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a 9.51% incline from the average session volume which is 1.51 million shares. TV had ended its last session trading at $7.29. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 TV 52-week low price stands at $7.28 while its 52-week high price is $12.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Grupo Televisa S.A.B. generated 1.99 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.27%. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has the potential to record 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $51. Cowen also rated AL as Reiterated on August 09, 2019, with its price target of $49 suggesting that AL could surge by 40.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.23% to reach $56.88/share. It started the day trading at $33.97 and traded between $31.16 and $33.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AL’s 50-day SMA is 43.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.63. The stock has a high of $49.96 for the year while the low is $31.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.22%, as 4.15M TV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.71% of Air Lease Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.67, while the P/B ratio is 0.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 872.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 147,298 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,346,326 shares of AL, with a total valuation of $358,525,065. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more AL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $296,695,880 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP increased its Air Lease Corporation shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,796,247 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 84,902 shares of Air Lease Corporation which are valued at $222,344,035. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… increased its Air Lease Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 571,672 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,264,686 shares and is now valued at $201,953,355. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Air Lease Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.