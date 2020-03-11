Is A Downturn Overdue? Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)?

The shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $74 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Emerson Electric Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Neutral the EMR stock while also putting a $78 price target. The stock had earned Reduce rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on November 14, 2019. That day the HSBC Securities set price target on the stock to $64. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on November 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 72. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that EMR is Outperform in its latest report on September 30, 2019. Argus thinks that EMR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $79.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.95.

The shares of the company added by 6.95% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $49.77 while ending the day at $53.86. During the trading session, a total of 10.54 million shares were traded which represents a -205.59% decline from the average session volume which is 3.45 million shares. EMR had ended its last session trading at $50.36. Emerson Electric Co. currently has a market cap of $34.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.37, with a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 EMR 52-week low price stands at $50.33 while its 52-week high price is $78.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Emerson Electric Co. generated 1.64 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.37%. Emerson Electric Co. has the potential to record 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $85.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.93% to reach $104.80/share. It started the day trading at $90.67 and traded between $85.53 and $90.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PKG’s 50-day SMA is 101.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 103.08. The stock has a high of $114.78 for the year while the low is $83.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.18%, as 3.00M EMR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.59% of Packaging Corporation of America shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.26, while the P/B ratio is 2.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 878.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PKG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -63,031 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,801,187 shares of PKG, with a total valuation of $978,803,566. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PKG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $623,419,203 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Packaging Corporation of America shares by 13.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,785,044 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 677,766 shares of Packaging Corporation of America which are valued at $524,240,687. In the same vein, Managed Account Advisors LLC increased its Packaging Corporation of America shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 272,146 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,750,319 shares and is now valued at $430,473,908. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Packaging Corporation of America stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.