Is A Downturn Overdue? Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE), Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -5.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 9.49.

During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -533.26% decline from the average session volume which is 216890.0 shares. DSE had ended its last session trading at $1.45. DSE 52-week low price stands at $1.44 while its 52-week high price is $5.31.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $151. Even though the stock has been trading at $104.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.56% to reach $146.19/share. It started the day trading at $110.03 and traded between $102.80 and $109.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAR’s 50-day SMA is 139.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 134.34. The stock has a high of $153.39 for the year while the low is $101.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.84%, as 6.37M DSE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of Marriott International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.98, while the P/B ratio is 51.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MAR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -92,004 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,931,497 shares of MAR, with a total valuation of $2,471,505,628. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more MAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,949,040,432 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Marriott International Inc. shares by 0.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,561,933 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -96,423 shares of Marriott International Inc. which are valued at $1,433,679,692. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Marriott International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 41,783 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,433,856 shares and is now valued at $1,417,798,144. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Marriott International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.