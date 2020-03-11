Is A Downturn Overdue? AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE:UAVS), Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 118.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.20.

The shares of the company added by 8.38% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.42 while ending the day at $0.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a -613.55% decline from the average session volume which is 197880.0 shares. UAVS had ended its last session trading at $0.43. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 UAVS 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $0.94.

The AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. generated 1.38 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. ROTH Capital also rated ALT as Initiated on July 19, 2019, with its price target of $8.30 suggesting that ALT could surge by 79.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.41% to reach $13.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.0763 and traded between $2.50 and $2.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALT’s 50-day SMA is 2.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.08. The stock has a high of $4.45 for the year while the low is $1.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 240145.66 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.98%, as 247,302 UAVS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.89% of Altimmune Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 992.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.94%. Looking further, the stock has raised 38.83% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.54% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 534,175 shares of ALT, with a total valuation of $1,976,448. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more ALT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $641,399 worth of shares.

Similarly, Winton Capital Management Ltd. increased its Altimmune Inc. shares by 84.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 97,879 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 44,696 shares of Altimmune Inc. which are valued at $362,152. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Altimmune Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.