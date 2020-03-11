IGT Stock: International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Is Still Worth a Bite

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 34.35% on 03/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $5.60 before closing at $7.51. Intraday shares traded counted 10.18 million, which was -394.4% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.06M. IGT’s previous close was $5.59 while the outstanding shares total 208.82M. The firm has a beta of 1.43. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 27.72, with weekly volatility at 21.12% and ATR at 1.02. The IGT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.59 and a $16.25 high.

Investors have identified the tech company International Game Technology PLC as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IGT, the company has in raw cash 894.25 million on their books with 462.15 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.63 billion million total, with 2.47 billion as their total liabilities.

IGT were able to record 651.05 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 382.47 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.09 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 770.91 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 482.48 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 208.82M with the revenue now reading -0.82 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IGT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IGT attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 52.04%.

6 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on International Game Technology PLC. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IGT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.41.