Factors That Could Influence Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 19.57% on 03/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.4001 before closing at $2.81. Intraday shares traded counted 16.61 million, which was -978.31% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.54M. AGEN’s previous close was $2.35 while the outstanding shares total 137.38M. The firm has a beta of 2.43. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.21, with weekly volatility at 11.28% and ATR at 0.27. The AGEN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.13 and a $4.57 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Agenus Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $386.04 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AGEN, the company has in raw cash 93.27 million on their books with 15.16 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 107.19 million million total, with 132.95 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of AGEN attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Agenus Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AGEN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.50.