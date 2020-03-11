Expensive Market, What To Buy? Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

The shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $90 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zoom Video Communications Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rosenblatt advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Buy the ZM stock while also putting a $95 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $110. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on March 05, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 150. Guggenheim was of a view that ZM is Buy in its latest report on March 05, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that ZM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 05, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 95.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $105.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.62% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $105.00 while ending the day at $108.49. During the trading session, a total of 10.19 million shares were traded which represents a -92.55% decline from the average session volume which is 5.29 million shares. ZM had ended its last session trading at $113.75. Zoom Video Communications Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 ZM 52-week low price stands at $59.94 while its 52-week high price is $129.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zoom Video Communications Inc. generated 230.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Zoom Video Communications Inc. has the potential to record 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on October 03, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14.20. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.73% to reach $156.72/share. It started the day trading at $15.95 and traded between $14.6944 and $15.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNET’s 50-day SMA is 11.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.64. The stock has a high of $16.81 for the year while the low is $6.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 695552.53 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.89%, as 715,654 ZM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.29% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 673.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 122.06% over the past 90 days while it gained 84.74% over the last six months.

FIL Investment Management (Hong K… meanwhile bought more VNET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $101,969,714 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its 21Vianet Group Inc. shares by 19.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,651,104 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,090,344 shares of 21Vianet Group Inc. which are valued at $99,633,538. In the same vein, Sylebra HK Co. Ltd. increased its 21Vianet Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 128,945 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,878,267 shares and is now valued at $43,116,440. Following these latest developments, around 1.72% of 21Vianet Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.