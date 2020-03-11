Expensive Market, What To Buy? Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

The shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $19 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on August 01, 2019, to Buy the VNDA stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $17. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that VNDA is Overweight in its latest report on December 04, 2018. Jefferies thinks that VNDA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 04, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.63.

The shares of the company added by 8.69% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.91 while ending the day at $10.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a -106.36% decline from the average session volume which is 598610.0 shares. VNDA had ended its last session trading at $9.90. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.90 VNDA 52-week low price stands at $9.84 while its 52-week high price is $19.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 45.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 112.5%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. RBC Capital Mkts also rated BCRX as Downgrade on May 24, 2019, with its price target of $4.50 suggesting that BCRX could surge by 59.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.79% to reach $7.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.63 and traded between $2.66 and $2.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BCRX’s 50-day SMA is 3.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.94. The stock has a high of $9.26 for the year while the low is $1.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.27%, as 14.94M VNDA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.65% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BCRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 29.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,498,170 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,969,802 shares of BCRX, with a total valuation of $32,909,406. Baker Bros. Advisors LP meanwhile sold more BCRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,838,498 worth of shares.

Similarly, Millennium Management LLC increased its BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 28.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,940,677 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,177,342 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $29,822,031. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 112,083 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,408,481 shares and is now valued at $28,225,443. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.