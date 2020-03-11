Expensive Market, What To Buy? Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM), Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

The shares of Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 06, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $28 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Primoris Services Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2017. That day the Seaport Global Securities set price target on the stock to $32. Wunderlich was of a view that PRIM is Buy in its latest report on November 09, 2016. Seaport Global Securities thinks that PRIM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 25, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.80 while ending the day at $16.90. During the trading session, a total of 633053.0 shares were traded which represents a -350.48% decline from the average session volume which is 140530.0 shares. PRIM had ended its last session trading at $18.21. Primoris Services Corporation currently has a market cap of $813.9 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.05, with a beta of 1.27. Primoris Services Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 PRIM 52-week low price stands at $17.51 while its 52-week high price is $23.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Primoris Services Corporation generated 120.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 92.45%. Primoris Services Corporation has the potential to record 1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at First Analysis Sec published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $143. Even though the stock has been trading at $103.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.53% to reach $143.71/share. It started the day trading at $109.30 and traded between $103.68 and $108.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PFPT’s 50-day SMA is 121.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 119.82. The stock has a high of $133.58 for the year while the low is $102.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.21%, as 2.24M PRIM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.03% of Proofpoint Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 663.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more PFPT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -77,716 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,308,498 shares of PFPT, with a total valuation of $886,101,312. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PFPT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $555,153,777 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Proofpoint Inc. shares by 2.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,473,761 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 53,638 shares of Proofpoint Inc. which are valued at $263,826,611. In the same vein, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its Proofpoint Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 338,999 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,304,517 shares and is now valued at $139,126,738. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Proofpoint Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.