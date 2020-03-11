Expensive Market, What To Buy? Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS), HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

The shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Precision Drilling Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on March 15, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $2.60. National Bank Financial was of a view that PDS is Outperform in its latest report on December 21, 2018. Citigroup thinks that PDS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.49.

The shares of the company added by 7.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.558 while ending the day at $0.60. During the trading session, a total of 2.19 million shares were traded which represents a -149.79% decline from the average session volume which is 876410.0 shares. PDS had ended its last session trading at $0.56. Precision Drilling Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 PDS 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $3.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Precision Drilling Corporation generated 56.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Precision Drilling Corporation has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.13% to reach $33.67/share. It started the day trading at $22.39 and traded between $20.51 and $22.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HMSY’s 50-day SMA is 27.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.63. The stock has a high of $40.67 for the year while the low is $20.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.31%, as 2.97M PDS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.38% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.46, while the P/B ratio is 2.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 633.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HMSY shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 471,865 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,695,987 shares of HMSY, with a total valuation of $291,626,821. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HMSY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $213,493,838 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its HMS Holdings Corp. shares by 5.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,111,562 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -385,578 shares of HMS Holdings Corp. which are valued at $163,352,579. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its HMS Holdings Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,809 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,558,337 shares and is now valued at $58,765,001. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of HMS Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.