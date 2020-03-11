Expensive Market, What To Buy? DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD), Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

The shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Gordon Haskett in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $71 price target. Gordon Haskett wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DuPont de Nemours Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Neutral the DD stock while also putting a $62 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $80. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on November 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 83. Jefferies was of a view that DD is Buy in its latest report on September 10, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas thinks that DD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $67.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.05.

The shares of the company added by 8.45% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $35.9675 while ending the day at $38.12. During the trading session, a total of 9.12 million shares were traded which represents a -25.93% decline from the average session volume which is 7.24 million shares. DD had ended its last session trading at $35.15. DuPont de Nemours Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 DD 52-week low price stands at $35.01 while its 52-week high price is $83.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.95 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The DuPont de Nemours Inc. generated 1.54 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -165.26%. DuPont de Nemours Inc. has the potential to record 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Gabelli & Co published a research note on May 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Gabelli & Co also rated AFI as Upgrade on November 16, 2018, with its price target of $24 suggesting that AFI could surge by 58.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.52% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.80 and traded between $1.12 and $1.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AFI’s 50-day SMA is 3.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.22. The stock has a high of $15.10 for the year while the low is $1.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 833097.51 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.25%, as 918,490 DD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.91% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 151.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… bought more AFI shares, increasing its portfolio by 66.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… purchasing 987,670 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,480,044 shares of AFI, with a total valuation of $6,547,316. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more AFI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,748,249 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares by 6.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,530,105 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -107,619 shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc. which are valued at $4,039,477. In the same vein, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 77,270 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,449,855 shares and is now valued at $3,827,617. Following these latest developments, around 0.35% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.