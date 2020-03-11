Expensive Market, What To Buy? Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH), Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE)

The shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $55 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Commerce Bancshares Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on September 16, 2019, to Equal-Weight the CBSH stock while also putting a $59 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on July 08, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that CBSH is Underperform in its latest report on July 10, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that CBSH is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $60.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.69.

The shares of the company added by 7.62% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $52.76 while ending the day at $56.47. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a -117.45% decline from the average session volume which is 522540.0 shares. CBSH had ended its last session trading at $52.47. Commerce Bancshares Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.97, with a beta of 0.75. CBSH 52-week low price stands at $51.68 while its 52-week high price is $71.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.93 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.9%. Commerce Bancshares Inc. has the potential to record 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.47% to reach $15.40/share. It started the day trading at $10.92 and traded between $10.08 and $10.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FOE’s 50-day SMA is 13.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.28. The stock has a high of $21.28 for the year while the low is $9.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.47%, as 6.26M CBSH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.42% of Ferro Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.49, while the P/B ratio is 2.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 778.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FOE shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 474,952 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,848,198 shares of FOE, with a total valuation of $137,676,061. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FOE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $98,795,099 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Ferro Corporation shares by 2.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,289,569 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 151,153 shares of Ferro Corporation which are valued at $61,464,792. In the same vein, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. increased its Ferro Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 204,772 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,318,165 shares and is now valued at $50,177,077. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Ferro Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.