Expensive Market, What To Buy? Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO), CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

The shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on September 04, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on September 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.70. Barclays was of a view that CCO is Overweight in its latest report on September 04, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that CCO is worth Peer Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.44% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.35 while ending the day at $1.39. During the trading session, a total of 4.91 million shares were traded which represents a -156.85% decline from the average session volume which is 1.91 million shares. CCO had ended its last session trading at $1.47. CCO 52-week low price stands at $1.39 while its 52-week high price is $5.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. generated 398.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 816.67%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.67% to reach $20.58/share. It started the day trading at $14.98 and traded between $14.00 and $14.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNO’s 50-day SMA is 17.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.73. The stock has a high of $20.93 for the year while the low is $13.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.72%, as 5.14M CCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.08% of CNO Financial Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.61, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CNO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -304,414 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,304,082 shares of CNO, with a total valuation of $277,211,394. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CNO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $234,730,903 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its CNO Financial Group Inc. shares by 1.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,152,511 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -125,728 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc. which are valued at $178,663,226. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its CNO Financial Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 412,298 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,206,158 shares and is now valued at $115,442,651. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of CNO Financial Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.