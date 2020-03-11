CODX Stock: Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Is Still Worth a Bite

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -29.91% on 03/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $5.57 before closing at $6.89. Intraday shares traded counted 13.58 million, which was -49.77% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 9.07M. CODX’s previous close was $9.83 while the outstanding shares total 28.06M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.30, with weekly volatility at 35.09% and ATR at 2.94. The CODX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.69 and a $21.75 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Co-Diagnostics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $193.33 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.08 million million total, with 308000.0 as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Co-Diagnostics Inc. recorded a total of 41000.0 in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 75.61% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -51.22%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 20000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 21000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 28.06M with the revenue now reading -0.10 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.08 cents a share).

Is the stock of CODX attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 26.17%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Co-Diagnostics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CODX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.00.