Are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Prospects Worsening?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -13.90% on 03/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.682 before closing at $0.85. Intraday shares traded counted 9.95 million, which was -22.06% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 8.15M. TNXP’s previous close was $0.99 while the outstanding shares total 54.47M. The firm has a beta of 1.20. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.58, with weekly volatility at 19.73% and ATR at 0.26. The TNXP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.39 and a $41.20 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $46.44 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

TNXP were able to record -19.98 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -15.01 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -19.97 million as operating cash flow.

Is the stock of TNXP attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.16, for a total value of 23,180. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, LEDERMAN SETH now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,440. Also, Chief Executive Officer, LEDERMAN SETH bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.38 per share, with a total market value of 59,375. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.13%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TNXP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.50.